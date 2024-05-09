Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock worth $1,062,270,599 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

