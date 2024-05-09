Spire Wealth Management Invests $736,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOCT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

