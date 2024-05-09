iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stake Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IFRA stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.