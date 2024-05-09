Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Lifted by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.