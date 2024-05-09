AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,962.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,056.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,795.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.