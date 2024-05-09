Critical Analysis: Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) & Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group 81.66% -4.66% -2.30% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.76 $27.73 million N/A N/A Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.00 -$8.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Great Elm Group and Advanced Health Intelligence’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Great Elm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Elm Group and Advanced Health Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.