Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 6,921 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

