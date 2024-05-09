Spire Wealth Management Buys 211 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,669,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $132.15 and a one year high of $184.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.45.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.