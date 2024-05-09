Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,040 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 433.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Baidu Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

