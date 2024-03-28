Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.75% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.