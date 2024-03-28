Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $247.79 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $185.43 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

