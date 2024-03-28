ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Posts Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

