BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLRX shares. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

