Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $486,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.