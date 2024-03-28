Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,007.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In other news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

