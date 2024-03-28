Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $154.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.44.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

