Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

