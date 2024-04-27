Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

