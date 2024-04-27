Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Carrefour Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Carrefour
See Also
