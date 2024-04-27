Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

