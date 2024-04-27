Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

COLD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of COLD opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

