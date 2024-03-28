First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $29,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

