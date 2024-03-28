Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period.

OMFL stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

