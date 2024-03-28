iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS USMV opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

