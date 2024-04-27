William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

