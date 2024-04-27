International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,636.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SU opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

