Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Increases By 70.2%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Prudential has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

