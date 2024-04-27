Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Increases By 70.2%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Prudential Stock Performance
Prudential stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Prudential has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
