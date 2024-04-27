FY2024 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Reduced by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

