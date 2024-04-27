Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.91.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 150.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.