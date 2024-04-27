AudioEye’s (AEYE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. Equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AudioEye stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

