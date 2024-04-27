B. Riley Boosts AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $18.50

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.36. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AudioEye stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

