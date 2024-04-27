7,849 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 350,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 252,857 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

