Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after buying an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,633 shares of company stock worth $4,317,277. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.