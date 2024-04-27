Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.91

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares.
Atlantia Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.
Atlantia Company Profile
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
