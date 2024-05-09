Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Plans Dividend of $1.13

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

