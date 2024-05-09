FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Receives “Buy-Venture” Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research reiterated their buy-venture rating on shares of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

FSD Pharma stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. FSD Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.71.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Free Report ) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

