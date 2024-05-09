Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

