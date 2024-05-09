Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $346.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $346.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

