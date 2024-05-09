Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 244.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Paycom Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $172.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

