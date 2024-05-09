Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,232 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,530,000 after purchasing an additional 462,290 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 658,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $561.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.