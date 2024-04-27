FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Issued By Zacks Research

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cactus by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cactus by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

