Norden Group LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.05.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

