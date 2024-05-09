Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7747 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Arcadis Price Performance

Shares of ARCAY stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Arcadis has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

