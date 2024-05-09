Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7747 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Arcadis Price Performance
Shares of ARCAY stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Arcadis has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.
Arcadis Company Profile
