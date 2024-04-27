Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.52

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $14.15. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 125,659 shares traded.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,710,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 316,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

