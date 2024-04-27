CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.78. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,996,578 shares trading hands.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About CK Hutchison
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.
