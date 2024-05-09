Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

LINC stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

