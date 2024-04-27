VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH stock opened at $325.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

