Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.1 %

GH stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.