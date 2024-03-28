United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $299.93

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $299.93, but opened at $293.60. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $293.60, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.61.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.