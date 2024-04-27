Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $1,583,120.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,037,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $165.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

