International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after acquiring an additional 142,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 148,542 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

